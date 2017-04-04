Ilham Aliyev congratulates president-elect of Serbia

2017-04-04 19:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has extended congratulations to president-elect of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to you on your election as President of the Republic of Serbia,” President Aliyev told Vucic in his letter.

“Azerbaijan-Serbia ties are successfully developing,” the president added. “The relations between our two countries in political, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other fields have expanded over the past years and reached the level of strategic partnership.”

“I believe that we will make joint efforts to further deepen friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia,” Ilham Aliyev said.

“I have pleasant recollections of our meetings and exchange of views with you,” the president said. “Taking into account the importance of high-level visits in terms of the development of our bilateral relations, I invite you to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan at your convenience.”

“I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your responsible activity for the prosperity of the friendly people of Serbia,” Ilham Aliyev said.