Uzbek gov’t to submit 30 draft laws to parliament in 2017

2017-04-04 19:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 4

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

The Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan has approved a program to prepare and submit draft laws to the Legislative Chamber of the Parliament in 2017, the Uzbek government said in a message.

The program includes 30 draft laws – 22 stipulated by the Uzbek presidential orders and decrees and eight initiated by the bodies of state administration.

The documents to be prepared include a draft law on spreading legal information and ensuring access to it, new editions of laws on tourism, on public procurement, and on administrative procedures.

The program also stipulates preparing the draft laws on non-governmental organizations’ promoting employment of population and on labor migration, which will include regulatory mechanisms and forms of employment for Uzbek citizens abroad, the activities of diplomatic representations in their work with migrant workers, as well as measures of personal safety and social protection of Uzbek citizens in foreign states.

The government of Uzbekistan will prepare the draft laws on public-private partnership, on public service, on local state authority, on state customs service, as well as a draft law on reconciliation (mediation) processes, which will reflect the main mechanisms of extrajudicial settlement of civil and economic disputes.