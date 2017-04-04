Azerbaijan names its rhythmic gymnastics judges with FIG Brevet

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

Trend:

Baku hosted the International Judges Courses in Rhythmic Gymnastics of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) on Jan. 25-31.

Representatives of 17 countries participated in the courses, said a message posted on the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Nineteen out of 20 participants from Azerbaijan successfully passed the judging exams. Below is the list of those participants:

Name, Surname FIG Judging Brevet Individual program Group exercise program Natalya Bulanova 2 3 Yevgeniya Zhidkova 3 2 Anastasiya Prasolova 3 3 Vafa Bakarova 3 3 Nigar Abdusalimova 3 3 Zhala Garatova 3 4 Fatima Shafizada 4 3 Mansura Bagiyeva 4 3 Telana Aliyeva 4 3 Sabina Abbasova 4 4 Aysel Allahverdiyeva 4 4 Elnara Huseynova 4 4 Lala Maharramova 4 4 Nigar Mirzayeva 4 4 Aleksandra Reysh 4 4 Aynur Mustafayeva 4 4 Leyli Huseynli 4 - Madina Hasanova 4 - Irada Ahadzade 4 -

Thus, for the first time, Azerbaijan’s representatives obtained maximum number of the FIG Brevet within one Olympic cycle.