Azerbaijan names its rhythmic gymnastics judges with FIG Brevet

2017-04-04 19:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

Trend:

Baku hosted the International Judges Courses in Rhythmic Gymnastics of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) on Jan. 25-31.

Representatives of 17 countries participated in the courses, said a message posted on the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Nineteen out of 20 participants from Azerbaijan successfully passed the judging exams. Below is the list of those participants:

Name, Surname

FIG Judging Brevet

Individual program

Group exercise program

Natalya Bulanova

2

3

Yevgeniya Zhidkova

3

2

Anastasiya Prasolova

3

3

Vafa Bakarova

3

3

Nigar Abdusalimova

3

3

Zhala Garatova

3

4

Fatima Shafizada

4

3

Mansura Bagiyeva

4

3

Telana Aliyeva

4

3

Sabina Abbasova

4

4

Aysel Allahverdiyeva

4

4

Elnara Huseynova

4

4

Lala Maharramova

4

4

Nigar Mirzayeva

4

4

Aleksandra Reysh

4

4

Aynur Mustafayeva

4

4

Leyli Huseynli

4

-

Madina Hasanova

4

-

Irada Ahadzade

4

-

Thus, for the first time, Azerbaijan’s representatives obtained maximum number of the FIG Brevet within one Olympic cycle.

