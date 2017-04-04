Azerbaijan names its rhythmic gymnastics judges with FIG Brevet
2017-04-04 19:56 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4
Trend:
Baku hosted the International Judges Courses in Rhythmic Gymnastics of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) on Jan. 25-31.
Representatives of 17 countries participated in the courses, said a message posted on the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.
Nineteen out of 20 participants from Azerbaijan successfully passed the judging exams. Below is the list of those participants:
|
Name, Surname
|
FIG Judging Brevet
|
Individual program
|
Group exercise program
|
Natalya Bulanova
|
2
|
3
|
Yevgeniya Zhidkova
|
3
|
2
|
Anastasiya Prasolova
|
3
|
3
|
Vafa Bakarova
|
3
|
3
|
Nigar Abdusalimova
|
3
|
3
|
Zhala Garatova
|
3
|
4
|
Fatima Shafizada
|
4
|
3
|
Mansura Bagiyeva
|
4
|
3
|
Telana Aliyeva
|
4
|
3
|
Sabina Abbasova
|
4
|
4
|
Aysel Allahverdiyeva
|
4
|
4
|
Elnara Huseynova
|
4
|
4
|
Lala Maharramova
|
4
|
4
|
Nigar Mirzayeva
|
4
|
4
|
Aleksandra Reysh
|
4
|
4
|
Aynur Mustafayeva
|
4
|
4
|
Leyli Huseynli
|
4
|
-
|
Madina Hasanova
|
4
|
-
|
Irada Ahadzade
|
4
|
-
Thus, for the first time, Azerbaijan’s representatives obtained maximum number of the FIG Brevet within one Olympic cycle.