Number of Russian tourists visiting Turkey’s Antalya skyrockets

2017-04-04 20:08 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

In March 2017, 24,134 Russian citizens visited the Turkish city of Antalya, which is 816 percent more than in March 2016, Turkish media outlets reported.

However, the total number of foreign tourists who came to Antalya in March 2017 decreased by 35.6 percent compared to March 2016, to amount to 165,741 people.

In January-March 2017, 337,663 foreigners visited Antalya, which is 27 percent less compared to the same period of 2016.

At the same time, the number of Russian tourists coming to Antalya in January-March 2017 increased by 672 percent as compared to the same period of 2016.