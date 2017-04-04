VTB Bank Azerbaijan has new head of board

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

VTB Bank Azerbaijan, a subsidiary of Russia’s VTB Bank, has announced a new appointment.

Yevgeny Kirin was appointed new chairman of the board of VTB Bank Azerbaijan, the bank said Apr. 4.

Kirin has been working in the banking sector for more than 15 years. He has held leading positions in various financial organizations during the period.

Kirin has worked in the VTB Group since 2010. Earlier, he headed the Kursk branch of VTB Bank.

Shareholders of VTB Bank Azerbaijan are the VTB Bank PJSC and Ata Holding OJSC.

VTB Bank Azerbaijan renders services to corporate business customers, small businesses and private clients.