Electricity generation in Azerbaijan up in early 2017

2017-04-04 20:48 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Power plants of Azerenergy JSC, Azerbaijan’s electricity producer, generated 6.04 billion kilowatt hour of electricity in January-March 2017 as compared to 5.9 billion kilowatt hour in the same period 2016, said Azerenergy in a message Apr. 4.

According to the message, Azerenergy’s power plants generated over 1.96 billion kilowatt hour of electricity in March 2017 as compared to 1.9 billion kilowatt hour in March 2016.

In 2016, Azerenergy generated 22.6 billion kilowatt hour of electricity as compared to about 22.5 billion kilowatt hour in 2015.

---

