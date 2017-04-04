Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to develop int’l road transportation

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will create an authorization system for bilateral and transit road transportation, as well as transportation to/from a third country, the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development said in a message Apr. 4.

The authorization system will be created in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement on international road transportation signed during the visit of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Baku.

The purpose of the agreement is the development of international road transportation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, as well as formation of mutually beneficial market of transportations.

“After the agreement enters into force, the transporters of the two countries will be able to more actively develop the Azerbaijani-Kazakh road transportation market, and the application of its provisions is beneficial for both sides,” the message said.

