New appointment in Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank

2017-04-04 20:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank has announced new appointment.

Farid Mammadov, director of the Business Group and deputy executive director of PASHA Holding, joined Kapital Bank’s supervisory board, the bank said Apr. 4.

The decision was made at a meeting of the bank's shareholders Apr. 4.

Founded in 1874 as Azerbaijan Savings Bank, today Kapital Bank is one of Azerbaijan’s largest banks serving more than three million customers. Kapital Bank provides services to people in 90 branches and two offices throughout the country and has the most extensive service network.