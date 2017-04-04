Expert: Kazakhstan to contribute to solution of regional problems

2017-04-04 20:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Azerbaijan welcomes electing of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018, Azerbaijani political analyst, professor of the Western University Fikret Sadikhov said.

Sadikhov made remarks during the Baku-Astana video-conference in Baku Apr. 4 following Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s official visit to Azerbaijan.

He expressed confidence that as part of its participation in the UN Security Council, Kazakhstan will make its contribution to solving regional problems and defend the interests of close and friendly countries of Kazakhstan along with its own interests.

Sadikhov added that Kazakhstan’s authority in the world arena is growing every year and today the country has an important place not only in the region but also in the world.

In his turn, deputy director of the Institute of Public Policy for the Kazakh ruling Nur Otan party, Vladimir Telnov, said that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries which supported the candidacy of Kazakhstan for non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.