Customs regime to be introduced for Azerbaijani logistics center in Aktau (PHOTO)

2017-04-04 20:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed to introduce a special customs regime for the logistics center of Azerbaijan’s Azersun Holding in Aktau, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy told Trend Apr. 4.

"The instructions have been given today while President Nazarbayev and Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev were reviewing the logistics center of Azersun Holding in Aktau," the ministry said.

While reviewing the center, Mustafayev stressed that the introduction of a special customs regime is expedient for increasing the efficiency of the logistics center’s activity.

Mustafayev said that the economic and political relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are at a high level and are based on the principles of mutual respect and partnership.

He added that as a result, a number of economic projects, including that logistics center, have been successfully implemented.

The Azerbaijani minister said that the total area of ​​the logistics center is 8,730 square meters. The project cost is $20 million. The center has been provided with modern equipment from Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Japan and Turkey.

Azersun production and logistics center is the first logistics center of Azerbaijan, located outside the country.

The center located in the Aktau Sea Port special economic zone creates favorable conditions for the supply of industrial, agricultural and food products produced in Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries.

Thus, 25 percent of the shares of the logistics center belong to the Azerbaijani government represented by the Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC).