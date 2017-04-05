Idlib attack is 'crime against humanity': Turkish FM

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has described a deadly chemical attack in northern Syria as “a crime against humanity”, Anadolu reported.

Speaking in Turkey's western province of Isparta on Tuesday, Cavusoglu said women and children were among the dead in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

The use of chlorine gas has been blamed on the Syrian regime.

"This is a crime against humanity and there should be a punishment for this. But I am sure that the Western world which tries to teach human rights but showed impassivity when the red line was crossed before will try to cover this up again too," Cavusoglu said.

He said it was not the first such chemical attack by the Syrian regime.

"Chemical weapons were a red line for the whole world, but it became routine... After the truce, violations were occasionally occurring, but this is obviously a very serious violation," he added.

A cease-fire brokered by Turkey and Russia came into effect in Syria late last year.

Last year, a UN-appointed investigation panel found that chemical weapons had been used by regime forces and opposition fighters in 2014 and 2015. However, no actionable steps were taken.