Turkish Airlines bring 60 tons of food aid to Somalia

2017-04-05

A Turkish Airlines cargo plane carrying over 60 tons of food aid and medical supplies arrived in Somali’s capital Mogadishu on Tuesday as part of a global aid campaign by Turkey’s flagship carrier, Anadolu reported.

Use of the plane, emblazoned with the campaign’s twitter hashtag #LoveArmyForSomalia, was donated by Turkish Airlines.

“Turkish Airlines plane just landed. It carried more than 60 tons of humanitarian assistance. Turkish Airlines help Somalia #loveArmyFor Somalia,” Turkish Airlines said on Twitter.

The airline’s office in Mogadishu also confirmed to Anadolu Agency on the phone that plane landed at Adan Adde international airport Tuesday.

Since 2011, Turkish Airlines has been the only international air carrier serving Somalia, which this year has faced the threat of famine.

The Turkish government Sunday donated some 170 tons of food after Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak visited Mogadishu.