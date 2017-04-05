Uzbekistan to expand capacity of Shurtan complex before 2020

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 5

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekneftegaz, the national oil and gas holding company of Uzbekistan, plans to implement a project to expand the polyethylene production capacity of the Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex in Qashqadaryo Region by 75,000 tons per year in 2017-2019, an official of the holding told Trend.

“At present, the capacity of the Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex is 125,000 tons of polyethylene per year, and it will increase to 200,000 tons when the project is finalized in late 2019,” the official said.

The source noted that the preliminary cost of the project is $400 million.

The project is planned to be financed through a $100 million loan of the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Uzbekistan, the loans from international financial organizations, totaling $250 million, and Uzbekneftegaz’s own funds.

There is a plan to involve the Korea-based GS Engineering & Construction – which participated in the construction of the Ustyurt Gas Chemical Complex – to the implementation of the project.

The Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex, with a design capacity of 125,000 tons of polyethylene per year, was commissioned in 2001.