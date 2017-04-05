Strong quake jolts Iran’s Mashhad (UPDATE)

2017-04-05 10:54 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

An earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale shook Iran's Mashhad city, located in eastern province of Khorasan Razavi, on Apr. 5.

The tremors occurred at 10:39 local time (GMT +3:30), according to a report from the Seismography Center affiliated with the Tehran University’s Geophysics Institute, Iran’s state-run IRINN TV reported.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located at 60.26 degrees of longitude and 35.83 degrees of latitude and at a depth of 10 kilometers underground.

There was no immediate report on casualties or damage.

Iran sits astride several major faults in the Earth's crust and is prone to frequent earthquakes, many of which have been devastating.

The deadliest quake in the country was in June 1990 and measured 7.7 on the Richter scale. About 37,000 people were killed and more than 100,000 injured in the northwestern provinces of Gilan and Zanjan. Nearly 27 towns and 1,870 villages were devastated.