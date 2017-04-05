Armenian snipers break ceasefire, shoot at Azerbaijani soldiers

2017-04-05 10:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian Armed Forces have 123 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told Trend Apr. 5.

The Armenians were using sniper rifles while firing at Azerbaijani army positions.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Gushchu Ayrim and Bala Jafarli villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Voskevan village of the Noyemberyan district and in the Vazashen village of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Aghbulag village of the Tovuz district were fired at from the Armenian army positions located in the Chinari village of the Berd district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were fired at from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh and Chilaburt villages of the Tartar district, and Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district.

The Azerbaijani army positions were also fired at from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages of the Fuzuli district, as well as from the positions on nameless heights of the Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.