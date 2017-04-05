Turkey set to speed up Turkish Stream’s realization

2017-04-05 12:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

The Cabinet of Ministers of Turkey has decided to take a number of steps to timely implement the Turkish Stream project, the Turkish Official Gazette (Resmi Gazete) reported Mar. 5.

According to the government’s decision, all state structures and ministries of Turkey have been instructed to conduct coordinated work to eliminate any delays in the implementation of the project.

Russia and Turkey signed an intergovernmental agreement October 10, 2016 on the implementation of the Turkish Stream project.

The agreement envisages construction of two legs of the pipeline under the Black Sea, the capacity of each being 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas. One leg is meant to supply gas directly to the Turkish market and the other to supply gas by transit through Turkey to Europe.

The intergovernmental agreement also stipulates that these two offshore legs should be built by December 2019.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @o_quluzade