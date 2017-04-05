Azerbaijan committed to bolstering ties with Ethiopia

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan is committed to laying a strong foundation to bolster its overall bilateral and multilateral relations with Ethiopia, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with The Ethiopian Herald.

Hajiyev said Ethiopia and Azerbaijan have similar culture and civilization.

“Ethiopia is one of the oldest birthplaces of human civilization, art and development which made it akin with Azerbaijan,” he added.

In terms of strengthening bilateral ties, he noted that Azerbaijan has a strong will to have an increased experience sharing.

“For instance, Azerbaijan is keen on drawing best practices of Ethiopia in the areas of tourism, agriculture, mining industry and the like,” he said.

Hajiyev added that the two countries are working to have extraordinary ties in all aspects, particularly in education.

He said the two countries would soon lay down a strong foundation through political dialogues.

“We believe that there are ample opportunities in trade and economic relations between the two countries,” Hajiyev said. “That is why we both are interested in organizing joint business forums in tourism, energy and mining.”