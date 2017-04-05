Turkmen president to visit Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will visit Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said at a meeting with representatives of the diplomatic corps on April 5, TASS reported.

The visit to Astana is scheduled for April 12.

Abdrakhmanov did not reveal the details of the visit.

Berdimuhamedov was invited to Kazakhstan by his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev after his reelection as the Turkmen president this February.

Trade between the two countries hit $283.5 million in 2016, including $69.1 million of export from Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan and $214.39 million of import from Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan.

In 2015, the trade turnover between the two countries was at $178.25 million.

