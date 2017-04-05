Sandstorm unearthed ancient city in Iran (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5



By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:



Ruins of an “ancient city” have been unearthed in Iran’s southeastern province of Kerman after a sand storm hit the region on April 4, Mehr news agency reported.





The following photos depict remains of potteries, bones, adobe breaks and walls found near Fahraj Couny in Kerman province following the heavy sandstorm.







The report did not provide further details about the historical and archeological background of the site.



