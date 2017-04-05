Intelligence minister mocks terrorists over threats against Iran
www.trend.az
Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5
By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:
The Iranian intelligence minister, Mahmoud Alavi, has played down recent threats by the so-called Islamic State terrorist group (IS aka ISIS/ISIL) to attack the Islamic Republic.
“Daesh [Arabic acronym for IS] that is losing its stronghold in [Iraqi city of] Mosul is now thinking of Tehran?”, Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.
Earlier in March, the IS released a 36-minute video in Persian language threatening to attack Iran.
Iran over the past years has helped Syrian and Iraqi governments in fight against the terrorist group deploying military advisors to the conflict zones and organizing pro-government militia.
Iranian security officials had earlier announced that they tackled some terrorist teams linked to the IS inside the country.
Iraq’s government security forces have launched military offensive to reclaim the city of Mosul from the terrorist group.
Iraqi forces over the past several weeks have made key gains recapturing many parts of the city.