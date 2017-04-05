Zarif sends condolences to Russian counterpart on subway blast

2017-04-05 14:04 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, April 5



By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend:



Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a phone call to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov issued condolences regarding a recent bombing in Saint Petersburg which left over a dozen killed and many injured.



Zarif expressed sincere sympathy with the families of the victims of the incident, IRNA news agency reported April 5.



On April 3 a blast in a Saint Petersburg subway station left 14 dead, four of which are still unidentified. Over 50 were also injured in the blast.



The attack was carried out by a suicide bomber originally from Kyrgyzstan, authorities said.