Macedonia president: Crisis in Europe - opportunity for new solutions

2017-04-05 14:38 | www.trend.az | 0

This is a time when the entire world is being transformed. Europe and Asia have never been as linked in terms of infrastructure, economy and energy as they are today. However, Europe and Asia have never been as alienated in terms of culture and civilization as they are today, including the rise of xenophobia and fear of diversity, said president Gjorge Ivanov at the opening of the 20. Eurasian Economic Summit, held April 5-6 in Istanbul, MIA news agency reported.

The event, organized by the Marmara Group Strategic and Social Research Foundation, brings together current and former heads of state and government, ministers, politicians, representatives from NGOs and business community of about 40 countries.

This year's summit is held under slogan "Humanity at a Crossroads", including discussions on the challenges facing the European Union.

"Europe is a superpower of lifestyle. And although this superpower is in crisis, we should not forget that crisis is an opportunity for new solutions", said Ivanov.

He highlighted the significance of the summit through its themes, debates and ideas.

"The forum affects countries' policies because it opens perspectives and traces the paths for cooperation among states and economies of Europe and Asia", stressed Ivanov.

On Thursday, President Ivanov is scheduled to address the event's presidential session.