Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan ready to receive numerous athletes from brotherly countries for IV Islamic Solidarity Games (UPDATE)

2017-04-05 15:08 | www.trend.az | 1

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 11:12)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received President of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) and President of Saudi Arabia’s National Olympic Committee Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz al Saud.

ISSF President expressed his confidence that the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be successfully held in Azerbaijan. He hailed the importance of the fact that more than 3,000 athletes will compete in this major sporting event.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked President of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz al Saud for his support for the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games. The head of state noted with pleasure that all the preparatory work for the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games has been done, adding Azerbaijan is ready to receive numerous athletes from brotherly countries.

Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz al Saud hailed the increasing number of tourists from Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan in recent years, underlining the existence of all necessary opportunities for developing tourism in the country.

Praising the fact that the number of tourists from Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan has increased by several times, President Ilham Aliyev noted that this contributed to the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz al Saud noted that relations with Azerbaijan are of pivotal importance to his country, adding that each time he visits Azerbaijan the leadership of Saudi Arabia hails the importance of Azerbaijan and gives instructions to develop relations with the country.