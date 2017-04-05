16 Azerbaijani banks have foreign capital – FIMSA

2017-04-05 15:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Sixteen of Azerbaijani banks have foreign capital, said a report on the country’s banking sector published by Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

The share of foreign shareholders in seven of them exceeds 50 percent of the authorized capital, according to FIMSA.

There are two branches of foreign banks – Bank Melli Iran and National Bank of Pakistan – in Azerbaijan.

As of late February, 32 banks operated in Azerbaijan, including two state-owned ones, FIMSA said.

During the period, 563 branches and 135 bank departments operated in Azerbaijan, as compared to 32 banks with 569 branches and 132 departments in late January.

The report said that 16,662 people worked in Azerbaijan’s banking sector in late February compared to 16,928 people as of late January and 16,947 in early January 2017. The number of employees of the banking sector decreased by 1.7 percent since the beginning of 2017.