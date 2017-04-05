Xi Jinping: China-Azerbaijan relations developing excellently, stably

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

China’s President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“On behalf of the government and people of China and on my own behalf, I am honored to extend to you and the friendly people and government of Azerbaijan my most sincere congratulations and best regards on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Azerbaijan,” said Xi Jinping in his letter.

“Over these 25 years since the founding of diplomatic relations between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chinese-Azerbaijani relations have been excellently and stably developing,” he noted. “Mutual political confidence is constantly deepening. We have achieved practical outcomes in different areas of cooperation, and we continue close collaboration on international and regional issues.”

“All this is of real benefit to prosperity of both states and their peoples. I attach great importance to the China-Azerbaijan relations. As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, I would like to take this opportunity to express my readiness to combine efforts with you to strengthen the foundations of friendly cooperation between China and Azerbaijan, and to tirelessly work to ensure development of the bilateral relations and collaboration in various areas for the prosperity of our states and peoples,” said the Chinese president.

“I wish Azerbaijan prosperity and development, and its people happiness and peace. Please accept my best wishes for your robust health and success,” added Xi Jinping.