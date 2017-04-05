Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Estonian minister (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by Minister of Public Administration of the Republic of Estonia, head of the Azerbaijani-Estonian Intergovernmental Commission Mihhail Korb.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the importance of the Estonian delegation’s visit to Azerbaijan in expanding the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Pointing out the activities of the Azerbaijani-Estonian Intergovernmental Commission, the head of state underlined the significance of the upcoming meeting of the Commission in terms of discussing the issues on how to further develop trade and economic relations between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed good opportunities for expanding trade between Azerbaijan and Estonia. The head of state also noted the importance of exploring export opportunities, and hailed the two countries' potential in this regard. President Ilham Aliyev said the issues of investment making are of great interest too.

The head of state hailed the two countries’ long-term successful cooperation in the field of information technology, as well as the Estonian companies’ activities in Azerbaijan.

Praising Estonia's great experience in this area, President Ilham Aliyev noted that he had eye witnessed these achievements during his visit to the country.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the Estonian delegation will familiarize themselves with the works done by Azerbaijan taking into account the new opportunities of the North-South transport corridor in this sphere.

Estonian Minister of Public Administration, head of the Azerbaijani-Estonian Intergovernmental Commission Mihhail Korb pointed out the experience of cooperation between the two countries, saying this experience covers mostly the service sector. He said although trade with Azerbaijan is not so great, there are development trends in this field. The Estonian public administration minister praised the fact that compared to last year the bilateral trade has increased almost 2.5 times.