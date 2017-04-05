Azerbaijani defense minister meets Saudi Arabian king (PHOTO)

2017-04-05 17:36 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijani defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on April 5, said the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides mulled the bilateral relations and cooperation, particularly in defense.

The meeting was also attended by Saudi Arabian Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, Minister of Culture and Information Adel bin Zaid Altoraifi and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Rasim Rzayev.