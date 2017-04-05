No incident during OSCE contact line monitoring

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

Trend:

The OSCE monitoring held along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops passed without incidents on April 5, said the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The monitoring was held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative along the line of contact in the direction of the Garakhanbayli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, said the press service.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by Peter Svedberg, Simon Tiller, field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative, and head of the High Level Planning Group, Colonel Hans Lampalzer.

On the Azerbaijani territories occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring was carried out by Ghenadie Petrica and Mihail Olaru, field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative, as well as Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Farrelly, representative of the High Level Planning Group.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.