Kazakhstan names new agriculture vice minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

By Elena Kosolapova

Toleutai Rahimbekov was appointed as the vice minister for agriculture in Kazakhstan, the Agriculture Ministry said in a message April 5.

Rahimbekov has worked in the sphere of agriculture since mid-1980s.

In different years he served as head of KazAgroInnovation, advisor to deputy prime minister, and deputy head of Karaganda region responsible for agriculture.

From 2016, Rahimbekov headed the Center of the Agrarian Competencies of Kazakhstan’s National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken.

