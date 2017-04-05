TAP investing 12M euros in environment projects in Italy

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The consortium for construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is investing 12 million euros in social and environment projects in Italy, said the message posted on the consortium’s Twitter page.

The investments are made within TAPstart and MENA projects launched by TAP in Italy.

In accordance with its policy on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), TAP is committed to finance socio-environmental investment projects in the countries through which the pipeline runs.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union.



TAP project envisages transportation of gas from the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas and condensate field to the EU countries.



The pipeline will be connected to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy's south.



TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 km, Albania 215 km, Adriatic Sea 105 km, and Italy 8 km). Its highest point will be 1,800 meters in Albania’s mountains, while its lowest point will be 820 meters beneath the sea.

