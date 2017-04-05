Azerbaijan to ink double taxation elimination deals with 5 more countries

2017-04-05 18:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan will sign agreements on elimination of double taxation with five more countries in the near future, Zaur Fetizade, head of Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry’s Department for International Cooperation and Tax Monitoring in Financial Institutions, said in his interview with the Vergiler (Taxes) newspaper.

“We have already agreed on draft agreements with Singapore, Malaysia, Slovakia, Ireland and Morocco, and they will be signed in the near future. Moreover, we are holding negotiations to sign similar agreements with Albania, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Syria, India, Turkmenistan, Portugal and Oman,” he noted. “We have already presented the model of agreements to 12 more countries – Argentina, Indonesia, Iraq, Philippines, Colombia, Lebanon, Egypt, Peru, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and Andorra.”

Fetizade said that to date, Azerbaijan has signed agreements on elimination of double taxation with 53 countries and added that 48 of them have already come into force.

Agreements with five countries – Jordan, Spain, Malta, Israel and Denmark are waiting to be ratified, he noted.