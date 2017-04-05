Tehran criticizes use of chemical weapons in Syria

2017-04-05 18:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, April 5



By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:



Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi condemned a recent chemical attack in northern Syria which killed about 70 people.



“We strongly condemn the use of chemical weapons regardless of the perpetrators and victims,” he stated, the Foreign Ministry said in a message on April 5.



Qassemi underlined that Iran has always expressed concern over lack of attention to necessity of disarming the terrorists of their chemical weapons.



He noted that Iran, as a victim of chemical attacks, is ready to help victims of the attack in Syria receive medical treatment.



A dawn airstrike on April 4 released a noxious gas over the city of Idlib, killing at least 70 people and wounding more than 100.

The World Health Organization said some patients were showing symptoms of exposure to a nerve agent, including life-threatening breathing difficulties.