Number of wounded in Khorasan Razavi quake reaches 34

2017-04-06

A senior official in this northeastern provincial city said on Wednesday that the number of those injured in the six-Richer magnitude earthquake in Khorasan Razavi province mounted to 34, IRNA reported.

Director of Mashad Medical Sciences University’s Disasters and Medical Emergencies Reza Vafaeinejad told IRNA that the wounded have been transformed to local hospitals in the provincial cities of Fariman, Torbat-e Jam and Mashad.

Currently, ten are being hospitalized in Fariman Hospital while the rest were discharged, he said, noting that eight of the ten hospitalized persons have suffered fractures in their organs.

An earthquake measuring 6.1 degrees on Richter scale jolted Sefidsang region near the provincial town of Fariman, 100 kilometers south of the provincial capital city of Mashad at 10:40 hours local time (06:10 GMT) on Wednesday.

The Institute of Geophysics at Tehran University put the geographical location of the quake at the longitude of 60.23 degrees and the latitude of 35.83.

According to the provincial officials, the strong quake has also caused destructions in the villages, specially those located close to the epicenter of the tremor which according to Iran’s Institute of Geophysics at Tehran University was registered at a depth of 10 km below the surface at Sefidsang region.

A senior provincial official has said that at least 20 villages have been damaged in Wednesday morning’s earthquake.

President Hassan Rouhani has urged relevant institutes to immediately reach out to those affected in the quake. He also ordered the officials to use facilities of the neighboring provinces in the process of providing relief if need be.