New quake jolts Iran's northeastern province

2017-04-06 04:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Another earthquake measuring 4.7 on Richter scale hit suburbs of Sefidsang, Khorasan Razavi province, on Wednesday night, IRNA reported.

Seismological center affiliated to the Institute of Geophysics at Tehran University reported that the new earthquake jolted Sefidsang region near the town of Fariman, 100 kilometers south of the provincial capital city of Mashad at 21:38 hours local time (17:08 hours GMT).

The Institute of Geophysics at Tehran University put the geographical location of the quake at the longitude of 60.27 degrees and the latitude of 35.78.

Sefidsang, was hit by a six-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday morning.

The strong tremor claimed one life and left at least 34 wounded.

Sefidsang locates some 100 km south of the provincial capital city of Mashad in Khorasan Razavi Province.

The region was also hit by 90 aftershocks.

The Institute of Geophysics at Tehran University put the geographical location of the first quake at the longitude of 60.23 degrees and the latitude of 35.83.

According to the provincial officials, the strong quake has also caused destructions in the villages, especially those located close to the epicenter of the tremor which according to Iran’s Institute of Geophysics at Tehran University was registered at a depth of 10 km below the surface at Sefidsang region.