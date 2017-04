2 killed, over 30 injured in bus-truck collision in Russia’s Ryazan region

Two people were killed and over 30 were injured in a car accident in Russia’s Ryazan Region, an emergencies source told Sputnik.

The accident occurred on Wednesday night when a passenger bus collided with a truck.

"According to preliminary information, 33 people were affected, two of them died," the source said.