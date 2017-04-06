Man detained in Toronto on suspicion of links to Daesh

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have arrested a Toronto man over links to the Islamic State (ISIL, also known as Daesh) terrorist group, RCMP said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

"This investigation was first initiated in January of 2016, after it was revealed that [Pamir] Hakimzadah had travelled to Turkey during the fall of 2014 to join the Islamic State, a listed terrorist entity. Hakimzadah was subsequently returned to Canada after being detained by Turkish authorities," the RCMP said on Wednesday.

Hakimzadah was arrested on Wednesday in Toronto as part of an extensive national security criminal investigation, according to RCMP.

He is currently in custody and will appear before court on Thursday.

The RCMP stressed that there is no risk to the safety of the Canadian public.