Iran cleric resigns from presidential election’s supervisory board

2017-04-06 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6



By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:



Ebrahim Raisi, a member of the supervisory board of presidential elections in Iran, has purportedly stepped down from his role, fueling speculations about his intention to run for the upcoming presidential elections to be held March 19.



Fars news agency close to Iranian conservatives, citing an informed source has reported that Ebrahim Raisi resigned from his position at the supervisory board.



Iranian conservatives have earlier launched a campaign calling on Ebrahim Raisi to put up his candidacy in the presidential elections in which reformist-backed Hassan Rouhani is seeking reelection.



Ebrahim Raisi is an influential conservative cleric who in the meantime is the custodian of a wealthy charity and the organization in charge of the country’s holiest shrine.

