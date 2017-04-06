Azerbaijan simplifies visa procedures due to CEV Volleyball European Championship

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order simplifying visa procedures for foreigners and stateless persons traveling to Azerbaijan in connection with the Final Round of the 2017 CEV Volleyball European Championship – Women.

Under the presidential order, foreign citizens and stateless persons traveling to the country in connection with the 2017 CEV Volleyball European Championship may get a visa from the representative offices of the Consular Department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs at international airports upon arrival.

Under the order, to get a visa upon arrival foreign citizens and stateless persons should present one of the following documents: Proof of permanent accreditation of a person in accordance with the applicable rules of the European Volleyball Confederation; A ticket to the championship or proof of the possession of a ticket.

Foreign citizens and stateless persons can apply for a visa within the following period of time:

August 15 – October 15, 2017 – persons involved in the organization of the event and permanently accredited in accordance with the rules of the European Volleyball Confederation;

September 1 – October 10, 2017 – delegations and members of teams participating in the championship;

September 10 – October 5, 2017 – journalists permanently accredited in accordance with the rules of the European Volleyball Confederation, as well as persons who have tickets to Final Round of the 2017 CEV Volleyball European Championship.