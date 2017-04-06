Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 112 times in 24 hours

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian Armed Forces have 112 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told Trend Apr. 6.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Jafarli, Bala Jafarli, Farahli, Kamarli and Qaymagli villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Ijevan district of Armenia and in the Shavarshavan, Berdavan, Dovekh and Barekamavan villages of the Noyemberyan district.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Alibayli, Aghdam, Aghbulag and Munjuglu villages of the Tovuz district were fired at from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights and in the Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were fired at from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Yarimja villages of the Tartar district, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvand, Shikhlar, Mazrili villages of the Aghdam district and Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district.

The Azerbaijani army positions were also fired at from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Ashagi Veysalli villages of the Fuzuli district, as well as from the positions on nameless heights of the Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.