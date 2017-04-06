Management changes in Azerbaijan’s Rabitabank

2017-04-06 10:33 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Rafael Gasimov has been appointed deputy chairman of Management Board in Azerbaijan’s Rabitabank OJSC, says a message posted on the bank’s website Apr. 6.

Gasimov started his career in Bank Respublika OJSC in 1992. He was deputy chairman of this bank’s Management Board from August 1995 to February 2017.

Currently, along with Gasimov, Rabitabank’s Management Board has two other members: Chairman Elchin Gadimov and Deputy Chairman Elshan Badirkhanov.

Rabitabank has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1993.