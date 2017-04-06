Development of "Made in Azerbaijan" to help grow agriculture

Development of the Made in Azerbaijan brand will help to ensure the growth of agriculture by three percent in 2017 and by four percent in 2018 in Azerbaijan, says the report, titled “Asian Development Outlook 2017: Transcending the middle-income challenge” of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Agriculture grew by 2.6 percent, including the livestock sector – by 2.8 percent, in Azerbaijan in 2016.

