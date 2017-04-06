President Aliyev: Azerbaijan doing great job in area of Islamic solidarity

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

Trend:

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has held a number of prestigious events in Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to launch Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games’ Journey from the Caspian.

“We organize numerous events and presentations to promote Islamic culture in the world. We want the whole world to know and see that Islam is a religion of peace and mercy. We have an ancient culture we are proud of,” noted President Aliyev.

“We are doing great job in the area of Islamic solidarity,” he said.

The head of state noted that this year has been declared a Year of Islamic Solidarity in Azerbaijan.

“This is an important initiative we put forward to contribute to greater unity of all Muslim countries. Today, all Muslim countries should demonstrate unity and solidarity,” said the president. “I am sure that the Games due to be held next month will be a great sporting event, as well as a reflection of our friendship. In the course of 10 days, all Muslim countries through their representatives will establish close ties with each other and shake hands in Baku.”

“We will demonstrate to the whole world that the Islamic world is united and that our unity makes us even stronger,” added President Aliyev.