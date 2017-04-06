Azerbaijan controls quality of agricultural products for export

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

Azerbaijan is fully responsible for the quality and origin of the agricultural products exported to Russia, Aydin Aliyev, head of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, told reporters in Baku Apr. 6.

He was commenting on the negotiations on the issues of exporting fruits and vegetables from Azerbaijan to Russia.

Aydin Aliyev noted that the Russian delegation, which has arrived in Azerbaijan for the negotiations, will be able to verify the quality and origin of the products for export.

“After the negotiations, the Russian delegation will get acquainted with the farms for manufacture of agricultural products, as well as with our rules for drawing up the documents regarding these products,” he said.

