Mick Wright: 5th Asian Games to be the greatest in history (PHOTO)

2017-04-06 12:08 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 6

By Elchin Huseynov – Trend:

The 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, to be held on September 16-27 in Ashgabat, will be the greatest Asian games in history, Chief Operating Officer of the Executive Committee of V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games Mick Wright said in Ashgabat Apr. 6.

During the presentation for representatives of international sports delegations of the upcoming Asian Games, Mick Wright said that for the worthy holding of this large-scale event, the Olympic complex has been put into operation.

At the moment, this is the world’s best sports facility, he noted.

This complex consists of over 30 different facilities, including competition venues, accommodation, transportation and other infrastructures.

The complex will receive 5,000 athletes from 62 countries. Meanwhile, more than 1,200 people from the participating countries’ technical delegations will arrive for the Asian games.

Representatives from 17 countries of Oceania will take part in the Asian Games for the first time. Competitions on 21 sports will be held at 15 new sports facilities, and athletes will be presented with more than 200 medals.

“Our goal is to hold the best Asian Games in history,” said Chairman of 5th AIMAG Executive Committee Dayanch Gulgeldiyev.

He thanked the Turkmen president for his great contribution to the sports movement in the country.