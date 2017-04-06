Israel supports OSCE MG efforts for Karabakh conflict’s solution

Israel supports territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, said Israel’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav at a press conference in Baku on Apr. 6.

The ambassador expressed support to efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group.

He noted that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved by peaceful means, as a “military solution to the conflict will lead to human losses.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.