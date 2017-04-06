Oil prices down amid growing stocks in US

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Oil prices are going down on April 6 amid the report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) about the growing volume of crude stocks in the country.

The price of June futures for Brent crude oil has decreased by 0.15 percent to $54.28 per barrel as of 03:56 EST. Meanwhile, the price of May futures for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil has dropped by 0.29 percent and stood at $51 per barrel.

US commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 1.6 million barrels from the previous week, according to the EIA.

At 535.5 million barrels, US crude oil inventories are above the upper limit of the average range for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 0.6 million barrels last week, but are in the upper half of the average range.

The WTI price was $50.54 per barrel on March 31, 2017, $3.24 over last week’s price and $15.18 above a year ago.

