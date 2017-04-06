OPEC daily basket price up

2017-04-06

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $51.95 a barrel on April 5, compared with $50.59 the previous day, according to the cartel’s website.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Oil prices are going down on April 6. The price of June futures for Brent crude oil has decreased by 0.15 percent to $54.28 per barrel as of 03:56 EST. Meanwhile, the price of May futures for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil has dropped by 0.29 percent and stood at $51 per barrel.

