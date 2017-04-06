Minister: TAP – priority project for Italy

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project, which envisages the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, is a priority for Italy, said the country’s Minister of Economic Development Carlo Calenda.

Italian government believes that it is important to proceed with the implementation of TAP project and to ensure that there is no delay in this process, Italian media quoted the minister as saying.

He pointed out that TAP is a strategic project for Italy, as it will provide the country with a new source of gas supply.

TAP project envisages transportation of gas from the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas and condensate field to the EU countries.



The pipeline will be connected to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy's south.



TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 km, Albania 215 km, Adriatic Sea 105 km, and Italy 8 km). Its highest point will be 1,800 meters in Albania’s mountains, while its lowest point will be 820 meters beneath the sea.

