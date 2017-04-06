Azerbaijani president awarded with Turkey’s International Friendship Order

2017-04-06 12:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been awarded the International Friendship Order founded by “Çekmeköy 2023” monthly edition of the Çekmeköy Municipality of Istanbul, Turkey.

The Head of Azerbaijani State was awarded the International Friendship Order for his resolute stance he took to prevent a coup d’etat attempted in Turkey in June 15, 2016, to protect statehood, legal power in the brotherly country.

The Award was handed to the Consul General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul Masim Hajiyev at the ceremony held in Çırağan Palace.

‘The Award is expression of endless love of the Turkish people to the Azerbaijani President’, the Consul General noted.

The ceremony was attended by officials, renowned public figures, NGO leaders and media representatives.