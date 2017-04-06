Israeli Embassy in Baku following Lapshin’s case

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

Since the detained blogger Alexander Lapshin is an Israeli citizen, representatives of the Israeli Embassy in Baku often visit him, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav said at a press conference in Baku Apr. 6.

Lapshin’s detention conditions are good, and he has no complaints regarding them, the diplomat said.

He added that the Israeli Embassy in Baku is closely following the events on Lapshin’s case.

Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and has had a criminal conspiracy with Armenians living in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories.

Lapshin is accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012.

On Jan. 17, 2017, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan.

Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7.

